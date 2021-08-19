Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 9,122 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Shares of ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.67. ULS Technology plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £48.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

