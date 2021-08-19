Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $306.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

