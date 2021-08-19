ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $949.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. ON24 has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

