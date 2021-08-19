Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of ONTX opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

