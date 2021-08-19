Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ONDS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
In related news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
