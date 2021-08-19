Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONDS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ondas worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

