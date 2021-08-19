ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

