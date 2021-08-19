Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $100.11.

