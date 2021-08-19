OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $369,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00.

OPK opened at $3.55 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

