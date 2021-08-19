Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Couchbase alerts:

NASDAQ BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.93.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.