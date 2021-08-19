Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 954,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

