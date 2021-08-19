Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 190 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $263.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

