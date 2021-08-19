Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 138,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.53. 250,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

