Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.