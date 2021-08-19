Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
Oragenics Company Profile
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.