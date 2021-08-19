OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $47.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $232.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 15,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,306. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.14 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

