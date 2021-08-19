Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 933,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 236,069 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $618.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

