OREO (ORE) Market Capitalization Tops $33,678.35

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One OREO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OREO has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. OREO has a market cap of $33,678.35 and approximately $5,726.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.20 or 1.00157663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00975711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.00458677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00350912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00076853 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004467 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

