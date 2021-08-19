Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.34. 35,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,049,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 over the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 193,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

