Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.