Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Director Acquires $58,800.00 in Stock

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Director Douglas Jay Cohen purchased 8,750 shares of Organovo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $23.92.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
