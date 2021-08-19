Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) CEO Richard J. Riley Buys 40,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Origin Materials stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,660,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,059,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

