Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up about 3.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Oshkosh worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

OSK stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

