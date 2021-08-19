OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,999,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.