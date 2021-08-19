OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
OSI Systems stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,999,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
