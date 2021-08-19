OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

