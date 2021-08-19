OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

OSIS stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

