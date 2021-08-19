OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.90.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

