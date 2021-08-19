OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
OSIS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.90.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Further Reading: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.