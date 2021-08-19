OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $126.00 at Roth Capital

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

