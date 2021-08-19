Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $21.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE OR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

