Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $362.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

