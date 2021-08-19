Paratek Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

