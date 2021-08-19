Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after buying an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

