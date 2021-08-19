Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Allstate by 91.1% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 239,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

