Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 647.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BP by 735.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

