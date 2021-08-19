Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 199,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

