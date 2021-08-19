Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 299 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.50 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

