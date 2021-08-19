Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,477,976 shares of company stock valued at $455,591,428 over the last ninety days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

