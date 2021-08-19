Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 800,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

