PayBX Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

