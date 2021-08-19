Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report $250.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.08. The stock had a trading volume of 323,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,567. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.10. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

