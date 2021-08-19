Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,864,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.