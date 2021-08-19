PayPoint (LON:PAY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 106425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.69).

Specifically, insider Nick Wiles acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71). Also, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders purchased 18,188 shares of company stock worth $11,577,464 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.33. The company has a market cap of £470.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

