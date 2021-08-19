Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$3.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDP. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Pediapharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pediapharm in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Pediapharm has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.75.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.