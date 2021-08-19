Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $1,678,350.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,233. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

