Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $9,045,600.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hisao Kushi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.