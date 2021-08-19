Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 2,796,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

