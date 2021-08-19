PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
PKI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.77. 456,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $78,474,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
