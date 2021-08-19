PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

PKI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.77. 456,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $78,474,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

