Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 11768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $38,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

