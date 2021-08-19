PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.77 ($0.05). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 134,249 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market capitalization of £38.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.