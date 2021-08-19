Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.26

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $26.73 million and $508,513.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,275.19 or 0.99840200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003368 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

