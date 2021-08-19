Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

