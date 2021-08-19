Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.82. 42,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,712. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

